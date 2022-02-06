Cleveland, Flora Bennett

CLEVELAND (BENNETT), Flora



Flora Bennett Cleveland died Jan 27 in her beloved College Park home of 45 yrs. She went to Brown High, graduated from Sylvan High and held Sylvan Hills Baptist Church near to her heart. After graduation, she married Jimmy Cleveland, the boy who chased her with a snake at age 8! They enjoyed many lifelong friends and were part of six couples known as The Dirty Dozen. For 47 yrs they enjoyed each other's company and sense of humor.



Flora loved making people and places prettier and was a hairdresser for over fifty years. Her first "head" was also her last! She also owned several antique/junk stores: Rags to Riches, The Loose Goose and The Wicker Station which later became Lunch on Main St. "Like Cheers but without the alcohol" many said. She built community wherever she was with her love of people, quick wit and beaming smile. Her humor shone through even the difficulties of dementia.



She is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bennett and her sister, Elizabeth Ford. Survivors include her sister Carolyn Chester, her children Renee Kirlin, Ron Cleveland, Blan Cleveland and Carla Emmons along with grandchildren Amber Cleveland, Brandy Almoina, Glendon Emmons and Jesse Kirlin and four great grandchildren. She was indeed a gift to this world. A memorial service will be held at her church of 67 years Jefferson Ave Baptist on Saturday Feb 12 at 1:00 PM.

