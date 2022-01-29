Cleveland, Calhoun

CALHOUN, Jr., Cleveland "June"



Homegoing Graveside Services for Mr. Cleveland "June" Calhoun, Jr., of 3752 Preakness Drive, Decatur, Georgia 30034, will be held Friday, January 28, 2022, 1:00 PM at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, Georgia 30294. A Public Viewing and Visitation will be held, Thursday, January 27, 2022, 12:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the mortuary, with the family present from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM. Mr. Calhoun leaves to cherish, Linda J. Calhoun, (wife); his children, Linda (Carlton) Oglesby, Cheryl, Keith, Steve, Earl Calhoun, Jennifer and Russell Stone; and a host of other relatives and friends. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



