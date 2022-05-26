CLEVELAND, Andre



Mr. Andre Cleveland passed on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Green Forest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, GA. Visitation will held on Sunday, May 29, 2022 from 12-5 PM. Due to COVID-19, a mask will be required to enter our building. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, GA 30034, 404-241-5656.

