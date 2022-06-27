CLEMONS, Vincent



Mr. Vincent Clemons of Covington, GA, peacefully transitioned on June 18, 2022. Home-Going Celebration will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 11:00 AM, at Anointed Body of Christ, 326 Hemlock St. Porterdale, GA. Reverend Bobby Sims, Pastor, Rev. Willie Jenkins, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Bethabara Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Covington, GA. Visitation will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Remains will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until service hour. Family and friends will assemble at Mr. Clemons' address at 10:00 AM. Mr. Clemons leaves behind to cherish his memory, a loving wife of 36 years, Carolyn Clemons; six devoted loving children, Tonya Jordan-Edwards (Willie), Vincent Jr., Jordan (Brandi), Brandon Clemons, Lashandra Clemons, Tiffany Lynch, and Jeremiah Clemons; twelve grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

