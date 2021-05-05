ajc logo
Clemons, Janice

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CLEMONS, Janice P. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 78, of Southwest Atlanta, passed April 30, 2021. Her funeral services will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 1 PM, at World Changers Church International in College Park, GA. Herschel Thornton Mortuary of Atlanta, GA. </font><br/>

