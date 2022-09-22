ajc logo
X

Clemons, Era

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLEMONS, Era May

Ms. Era May Waldrop Clemons, age 91, of Madison, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday September 15, 2022. She was surrounded by caring family and friends. Era was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who served others her entire life.

She was born in Winston, Georgia; and grew up attending Ephesus Baptist Church in Villa Rica. There Era was baptized, became a member and was married to Robert "Bob" Clemons. In later years, she attended Brookhaven Baptist Church in Atlanta, and Grayson United Methodist Church in Gwinnett County. At Grayson she made many dear friends - some of whom we are sure met her at the gates of Heaven.

Era and Bob raised their three daughters in Northeast Atlanta and spent their retirement years in Snellville and Grayson. They enjoyed being close to their grandchildren. She moved to Madison last year with one of her daughters and sons-in-law.

She was an excellent cook and baked delicious pound cakes. Era enjoyed cross stitching, gardening and watching her birds and butterflies. She was an avid sports fan for all Georgia teams - especially the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Atlanta Braves.

Ms. Clemons was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Virgie Waldrop; her sister, Frances Waldrop Pool; and her husband of fifty-nine years Robert "Bob" Clemons. She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Ron) Scarbro, Kim (Louis) Copeland and Kelly (Morgan) Weaver. She was blessed to have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Ephesus Baptist Church in Villa Rica, Georgia. The family will receive guests at 1 PM with the funeral starting at 2 PM. Burial will be immediately following at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Ms. Clemons requested that donations be made to Ephesus Baptist Church.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights wants the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot changed to massacre

Atlanta Race Riot? Or Massacre?9h ago
In this AJC file photo, a Beagle mix named Sadie paused to take in the scene in the large dog run area in the Piedmont Dog Park.

Atlanta City Council bolsters limit on how long dogs can bark
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., who sits on Georgia's death row, has been in prison since Oct. 19, 1976

Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

Justices grill state attorney over broken agreement in death case
13h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
10h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
10h ago
Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña (13) celebrates after scoring on an RBI single by Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman in the first inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A terrific Braves team has a clunker of a day. It happens
9h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Pfrangle, Mary
Worden, David
Waller, Jimmie Sue
Featured
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights wants the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot changed to massacre

Should the Atlanta race riots of 1906 be called the Atlanta Race Massacre?
9h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
10h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top