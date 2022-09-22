CLEMONS, Era May



Ms. Era May Waldrop Clemons, age 91, of Madison, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday September 15, 2022. She was surrounded by caring family and friends. Era was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who served others her entire life.



She was born in Winston, Georgia; and grew up attending Ephesus Baptist Church in Villa Rica. There Era was baptized, became a member and was married to Robert "Bob" Clemons. In later years, she attended Brookhaven Baptist Church in Atlanta, and Grayson United Methodist Church in Gwinnett County. At Grayson she made many dear friends - some of whom we are sure met her at the gates of Heaven.



Era and Bob raised their three daughters in Northeast Atlanta and spent their retirement years in Snellville and Grayson. They enjoyed being close to their grandchildren. She moved to Madison last year with one of her daughters and sons-in-law.



She was an excellent cook and baked delicious pound cakes. Era enjoyed cross stitching, gardening and watching her birds and butterflies. She was an avid sports fan for all Georgia teams - especially the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Atlanta Braves.



Ms. Clemons was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Virgie Waldrop; her sister, Frances Waldrop Pool; and her husband of fifty-nine years Robert "Bob" Clemons. She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Ron) Scarbro, Kim (Louis) Copeland and Kelly (Morgan) Weaver. She was blessed to have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Memorial services will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Ephesus Baptist Church in Villa Rica, Georgia. The family will receive guests at 1 PM with the funeral starting at 2 PM. Burial will be immediately following at the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Ms. Clemons requested that donations be made to Ephesus Baptist Church.

