Clements, Wiliam

CLEMENTS, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Clements, age 79, of Kennesaw, GA, passed away after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer on Labor Day, September 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Cheryl Hunt-Clements (his 24 hour care Angel); three adult children and their spouses, William, Jr. (Marianne Hoit) of Smith Lake, AL; Meredith (Ben Roth) of New York City; and David (Allison Creel) of Loganville, GA; two grandchildren, Mason Clements Roth and Julia Fairchild Roth; sister, Maeola Clements Hagerty of Huntsville, AL; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his father, Robert Louis Clements, Sr., his mother, Evelyn Kreider Clements; and brother, Robert Louis Clements, Jr. Bill was born on June 6, 1943, in Selma, AL, and grew up in Tuscaloosa, AL. He graduated from Tuscaloosa High where he was a Class Favorite, Best All Around, a three-sport letterman and a member of two Alabama State Championships – basketball and baseball. He was on the Student Council and a member of the WHO Fraternity. Bill enjoyed his summers playing baseball for Post 34 and softball for Pepsi-Cola while managing Snow Hinton Park. He then attended The University of Alabama (UA), walked on the BAMA Baseball Team, served as Vice President of Delta Tau Delta, Officer of the Interfraternity Council, and on the staff of Crimson White, while earning his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting/Finance. Bill was selected for Who's Who and was an Interfraternity Intramural Football and Softball All Star. He was inducted into Scabbard and Blade ROTC Honorary Society, Brigadier Adjutant, and Distinguished Military Graduate. During the Vietnam era, he served as an Infantry Officer in Korea and Laos. After Honorary Discharge, Bill returned to UA for graduate school earning a Master of Business Administration. Employed by IBM, he first worked in Manassas, VA, then Atlanta, GA, for a long and distinguished career in many management and project team leader positions. A lifelong sports enthusiast, Bill coached many state and regional championship teams in youth baseball, basketball, and football for the YMCA and Metro North Soccer; a coach with Eastside Baseball; Founding Coach of East Cobb Baseball; First Director of Upward Sports and Camps of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church; and Director of Sports Ministry at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. An avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan, Bill and Cheryl attended many football games and bowls with children and grandchildren. After retirement from IBM, Bill enjoyed entertaining the students at Shallowford Falls Elementary School as the Amazing Mr. Fox, the school mascot. As a volunteer, he became Benjamin Franklin, a Founding Father, engaging students in the state curriculum, performing & re-enacting Franklin's numerous achievements and experiments. He did this for 15 years, visiting 25 schools per year in Cobb, Fulton, Cherokee, and Gwinnett Counties. He was a volunteer Instructor for the AARP Safe Driver Course for 10 years and was recognized as Best in State on two occasions. Bill loved community service and served on the HOA Board as Subdivision President of both Kings Cove (Marietta, GA) and Hedgerose (Kennesaw, GA) Communities. He was a founding member of the East Cobb Civic Association. As a devout Christian, he was on the Council of Ministries of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. He and Cheryl are now members of Burnt Hickory Baptist Church and the Jimmy Allen Life Group. Bill will be greatly missed as Cheryl's enthusiastic travel companion. They explored all 7 continents and the 50 states. He was always game to attend Cheryl's lineage societies and professional conferences. Bill never met a stranger and made many friends throughout these journeys. The funeral service to celebrate the life of Bill Clements will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 4 PM, at the Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, Powder Springs, GA. Before the funeral, visitation will be held from 2 to 4 PM. There will be a reception following the service. Executive Pastor Marty Godfrey and Life Group Leader Jimmy Allen will officiate. Worship Pastor Carey Amos will be leading the music. Honorary pallbearers will be William Clements, Jr., David Clements, Ben Roth, Mason Roth, Julia Roth, and Cheryl's nephew Michael Abbott. Interment will be on Monday, September 12, at 1 PM, at the Forest Hills Memorial Park, Elberton, GA. In memory of Bill and honoring America's Defenders, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 40726, Nashville, TN, 37204. How fitting for this very patriotic veteran Bill Clements to die on Labor Day and be put to rest on September 11th.

