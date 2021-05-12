ajc logo
<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CLEMENTS, Laurin<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Laurin Dudley Clements of Decatur, GA passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, following a brief illness. He was 67. He was predeceased by his parents G. Harold and Betty Jean Clements. He is survived by his wife Norma Russell Clements, sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Dan Summerlin, niece Laura and her husband Robert Donnes, great-nieces Harper, Betty, and Josie. Sister-in-law Nancy Cross (Charles), brother-in-law Allan Russell (Lisa), numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Laurin loved his home in Decatur, inherited from his maternal grandparents Dudley and Vera Holmes, and considered himself a tenant of the land. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 14 at 2 PM for family and close friends. A.S. Turner & Sons.</font><br/>

