CLEMENTS, Cindy Kay



This world lost a beautiful, loving, compassionate wife, daughter, mother, grandmother (Yaya), sister, "Auntie" and friend when Cindy Clements passed away on May 18, 2022. She will be deeply missed for many reasons including her wicked sense of humor, fierce passion for her family and friends, and amazing lentil soup with Southern fried cornbread. Cindy could light up a room with her smile or send an unspoken reprimand with flared nostrils and dagger-sharp eyes. Her witness was her actions, not her words. She was a social Queen, opening her heart and home to all for any occasion.



Prior to retirement, Cindy had a long and successful career as Practice Administrator for Atlanta Cancer Care, melding the demands of what became one of the largest groups of oncologists in the Southeast with the needs of thousands of cancer patients.



Cindy is survived by her husband Vic Clements, daughter Paige Smith ("You always called me Sugars. This is not goodbye. This is "See you later, Mom, from your Sugars') and grandson Parker Smith ("Yaya was the greatest grandma ever, and I was blessed to have her in my life"). She is also survived by her mother Doris Cantrell, brother Kevin Cantrell (Nancy) and sister Deb McGill (Tom) as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Visitation will be held at the Clements home on Sunday, May 22, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at 7270 Riverside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30328. Interment will be held at a later date in Clearwater, Florida at her family's mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, please honor her by making donations to Atlanta Children's Shelter (www.acsatl.org).



