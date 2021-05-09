Clemente, Traci

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688708-01_0_0000688708-01-1_20210508.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688708-01_0_0000688708-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CLEMENTE (ANDERSON), Traci Lynn<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Traci Lynn Clemente, 56, of Dunwoody, GA died peacefully and surrounded by family on Saturday, April 24th, 2021 at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care after her brave battle with metastatic breast cancer.<br/><br/>Born on April 17th, 1965 in East Point, GA, Traci was the daughter of Jerrell and Inez Anderson. She was raised in East Point and attended Hapeville High School in Hapeville, GA. She participated in the high school band as a majorette and graduated in 1983.<br/><br/>After graduating, Traci moved to Atlanta, GA where she worked for a record label and several radio stations. She continued to advance her career and was employed as an Account Executive over the past 23 years, most recently with Naylor Association Solutions in Alpharetta, GA.<br/><br/>On August 25th, 2001, Traci married her husband, Pat. Throughout their 19-year marriage, they shared a passion for food, music, travel and each other. She loved spending time with her family, friends and pets.<br/><br/>In January 2020, Traci was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. As it was her sincere desire to live outside the shadow of her disease, she chose to share this fight with a limited number of friends and family. Right up to the end, she never gave up hope.<br/><br/>She was preceded in death by her step-father, Jim Reigelsperger; and father, Jerrell Anderson. Surviving is her husband, Patrick Clemente III, Dunwoody, GA; mother, Inez Reigelsperger, Covington, GA; mother-in-law, Lynn Clemente, Indiana, PA; step-mother, Sharon Anderson, Suwanee, GA; brother, Jerry Anderson, Oakwood, GA; sisters, Sherry Butler and Donna West, Sharpsburg, GA; sister, Brandi Casey, Kennesaw, GA; and many nieces and nephews.<br/><br/>There will be a private memorial service at the convenience of the family. Donations in her honor can be made to the Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation, 5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite 1100, Atlanta, GA 30342, or a charity of your choosing.</font><br/>