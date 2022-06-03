Clement, Joseph

ajc logo
CLEMENT, Dr. Joseph

Dr. Joseph Dale Clement, age 94, passed away in Lawrenceville, Georgia on May 30, 2022. Dr. Clement is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Viola Elizabeth Clement; children, Steve and Jeanne Clement and Mark Clement; grandchildren, Kate and Brady Shirah; great-grandsons, Steven and Parker Shirah. He was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan where he graduated from Saint Augustine High School and Western Michigan University. He received both M.S. and PHD degrees in Physics from the University of Wisconsin. Dr Clement served in the US Army Chemical Corps for two years and worked in several industrial and government laboratories including Iowa State College Institute for Atomic Research, The Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory, Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory and the Westinghouse Astro-Nuclear Laboratory. In 1965, Dr. Clement joined the faculty of Georgia Institute of Technology where he taught Nuclear and Mechanical Engineering and engaged in research. He retired in January 1992 as Professor Emeritus. There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.




