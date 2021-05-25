CLEGG, Stuart Brent



Stuart Clegg, beloved husband and father, lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully on May 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Margaret Clegg. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Clegg; son, Derek Clegg; daughter, Kristin Clegg; his sister, Lorraine Kenny; and 3 grandsons. He was born in Rochdale, England on June 24, 1954. In 1967, Stuart's family left England and traveled to the United States on the last transatlantic voyage of the Queen Mary. After docking in New York, they headed to Georgia and settled in the Atlanta area. Stuart spent 40 successful years employed at The Coca-Cola Company where he worked in Information Technology. Stuart was a problem solver who was admired for his dependability and determination no matter the task or project. He always had an up-beat attitude and was considered the go-to person to get the job done right until he eventually retired in 2013. Stuart's presence was unforgettable; he could light up any room with his contagious, hearty laugh and friendly smile. Stuart was an avid soccer enthusiast, playing for a number of years and coaching youth teams all while being a diehard Manchester United fan. Music was always a passion of Stuart's, which was apparent by the amount of time he spent attending live concerts. Also, any passenger in his truck could tell you; he always had his windows down and volume all the way up singing his favorite songs. Hopefully you liked the Rolling Stones, though his infectious sing-a-long voice could make you enjoy any song. His favorite past times were spent outdoors, whether camping and kayaking with his friends or watching sunsets, fishing and lounging on the beach with his family at Sanibel Island. Our great memories of Stuart will keep him in our hearts forever. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

