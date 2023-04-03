CLAYTON, Robert Farrington



Robert Farrington Clayton died on March 31, 2023. He was born on December 3, 1936, to Marcus McLean Clayton and Thelma Dunn Clayton, in Atlanta, GA. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Farrington Clayton, Jr.; and two older brothers, Marcus McLean Clayton, Jr. and George Alexander Clayton, III. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Margaret Shaffer Clayton; his daughter, Elizabeth Clayton Victory (Stefan); two stepdaughters, Kimberly Hastings Flanagan and Karen Elizabeth Hastings (Stephanie); three grandsons, Austin Victory, Clayton Victory, Mason Victory; and five step-grandsons, Asher and Alex Flanagan, and Hayden, Hunter, and Harland Ross.



A graduate of Northside High School in Atlanta, Class of 1954, he graduated from Duke University with a degree in Economics in 1958. He graduated from the Harvard Business School Program for Management Development in 1973. Following active military service in the US Air Force, he remained a member of the Air Force Reserve for 30 years, retiring as a Colonel in 1988. In 1962 he joined The Citizens and Southern National Bank in Atlanta, and began a 35 year career with the company, working in Atlanta and New York, retiring as Executive Vice President in 1997.



He moved in retirement to Lake Martin, in Alabama, where he lived for the next 26 years. While in Atlanta, he was past President of the Atlanta Downtown Kiwanis Club, and a member of the Nine O'Clocks, Cherokee Town and Country Club, and Burge Plantation. In Alexander City, Alabama, he was a member of Willow Point Golf and Country Club. He was an active member of The Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta and St. James Episcopal Church in Alexander City.



A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 347 South Central Avenue, Alexander City, AL, 35010, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to one of his two beloved churches; the Robert F. Clayton, Jr. Memorial Scholarship at Georgia State University; or a charity of your choice.

