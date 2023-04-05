CLAYTON, Robert Farrington



A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 347 South Central Avenue, Alexander City, AL, 35010, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 2:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.



In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to one of his two beloved churches; the Robert F. Clayton, Jr. Memorial Scholarship at Georgia State University; or a charity of your choice.

