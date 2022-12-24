CLAYTON, Ouida Faye



Ouida Faye Atkins Clayton, age 84, passed away on December 19, 2022 in Gainesville, GA. Ouida was born July 6, 1938 in Greenville, AL. She grew up in Montgomery, AL and was an excellent student at Robert E. Lee High School. Ouida then attended Huntingdon College with her younger sister Martha, and became a court clerk to the famed civil rights era federal district court judge, the Honorable Frank Johnson. Ouida assisted on several of his decisions that changed the face of U.S. society, and she witnessed the final rally of the Selma to Montgomery march. As a young, single professional, she enjoyed driving around Montgomery in her convertible, white Fiat Spider. She also had a remarkable Southern drawl that drew positive comments wherever she traveled. Ouida met her future husband of 57 years in Sunday School at Forest Avenue Methodist Church. Ouida and Robert eventually settled in Atlanta and had two daughters. They were longtime, active members of North Decatur UMC, doing frequent volunteer work to bring Christian faith into action. Of all her passions in life, Ouida was most proud of being a mother. When Robert retired, they moved to Gainesville, GA and enjoyed lake living.



Ouida is survived by her husband Robert, her daughters Susan Kenny (Richard) and Cathy Clayton, nieces Sydney Brooks, Amy Sweeney, Sarah Ray, and April Boehme, and nephews Aaron Clayton, Rusty and Clay Parish, and Brad and Jeff Shepherd. She is preceded in death by her parents Bythewood Barge and Ouida Atkins, and her beloved sister Martha Shepherd. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to North Decatur United Methodist Church or the Hall County Animal Shelter. A memorial service will be held Monday, January 2 at 11 AM at North Decatur United Methodist Church,1523 Church St, Decatur GA with a reception following, and internment of ashes in Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery at a later date.



