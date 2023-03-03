X
Clayton, Minnie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLAYTON, Minnie

Minnie Harris Clayton of NW Atlanta entered into rest on February 23, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, 12 noon at Shaw Temple AME Zion Church, 775 Hurt Road SW, Smyrna, GA. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Ceremony at 10:30 AM. Interment Foley, AL. Azalea Lynaum Mortuary, 618 Stanton Road, Mobile, AL 36617 (251)438-4779. Viewing TODAY, Friday, March 3, 2023 from 12 to 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404)349-3000.mbfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

