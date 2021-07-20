Clayton, McCathorn

CLAYTON, Sr., McCathorn



Mr. McCathorn Clayton, Sr. was born in Winter Park, Florida, on June 25, 1941, to the late Russell Thomas Clayton and Johnnie Eura Dixon Clayton. He was one of two children, a sister (Dorothy M. Church) who preceded him in death.



Mr. Clayton moved to Atlanta, Georgia and began working for Ford Motor Company, as a Line Inspector. He retired after forty years of service.



He was a car enthusiast and loved nice, high-end classy cars and motorcycles, which he kept all in pristine shape and shiny condition.



Mr. Clayton was a member and Deacon at Salem Bible Church in Lithonia, Ga under the Leadership of Rev. Jasper W. Williams, Sr. He led Bible school classes and hosted several Deacon meetings at his home.



Mr. 'Mack' as he was affectionally known, was a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, neighbor, Harley-Davidson owner, and a Cancer Fighter and Survivor. He will be missed by many in his community, and his home states of Florida and Georgia.



He leaves behind a beloved wife, Mrs. Katherine Dallas Clayton, and three surviving children, McCathorn 'Mack' Jr. (Kelli), La'Sharon Clayton, and Linda McKnight; five grandkids; and seven great-grandkids. One child preceded him in death.



Mr. Clayton is also survived by many church friends, cousins, and his Riding Buddies. The family would like to give special Thanks and love to his niece, Linda Johnson (Orlando, FL) and to the Brown Family, Phaeydra 'Shell' Brown, and Cynthia and James Brown, for their dedicated care and friendship.



Special acknowledgement to his doctors and nurses at Southwood and Panola Rd Kaiser Permanente and the staff at Amicasa Home Care.



Viewing Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404)-758-1731.



