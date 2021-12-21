CLAYBORN, Kathleen



Kathleen Tansey Clayborn, 36, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 surrounded by family and friends.



Born in Tallahassee, FL on November 20, 1985, Kathleen was the daughter of Matthew and Denise Tansey. Kathleen attended Trinity Catholic School, Maclay School, and Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Communications. She swiped right and found the love of her life, Nick Clayborn, and they recently moved into a house with their new puppy Walter. They were married on November 18, 2021, in a beautiful ceremony at Little River Farms. She was a Communication Specialist at Alliant Insurance Employment Benefits.



Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, Matthew Tansey, her grandfather Bernard Tansey, her uncle Lawrence Daignault, and her cousin Jonathan Bonnema. She is survived by her husband Nick Clayborn; brother, Daniel; her mother Denise; her grandmother Diomera Tansey, 11 cousins, 6 uncles, 3 aunts, and SO many friends.



The family wishes to thank Atlanta Cancer Care, particularly Dr. Amelia Zelnak's team.



Friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 6 PM to 8 PM on December 21 at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, N.E. Sandy Springs, GA, 30328, 404-851-9900. The funeral service will be conducted at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, on Wednesday, December 22nd at 11:00 a.m.Graveside service is to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, 950 Mansell Rd, Roswell, GA 30076.



