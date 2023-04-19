X

Clay, James E.

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CLAY III, James "Jim" E.

James "Jim" E. Clay III, age 68, of Carrollton, Georgia was called home by the Lord on Friday, April 14, 2023. Jim was affectionately known as "Coach Clay" by his close friends.

Jim was born January 4, 1955 in Denver, Colorado, the son of the late James E. Clay, Jr. and Joyce Pauline Clay. His family immediately moved to Conyers, Georgia where he resided throughout his youth.

Jim was a 1973 graduate of Rockdale County High School where he served as Senior Class President. He graduated with a Bachelors degree from the University of Georgia in 1977. He was a member of the Mu chapter of Sigma Nu fraternity. He received a Masters degree from West Georgia College, in 1984.

Jim taught and coached football, basketball and track at Lithia Springs High School from 1977 – 1986. He taught at Robert Alexander High School from 1986 – 2003 where he served as head football coach. He was instrumental in shaping the lives of many young women and men during his tenure in education. Coach Clay was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan! Nothing made him happier than attending football games with his family and friends. He served as a daily volunteer at Open Hands United Christian Ministry in Carrollton, Georgia.

Those left to cherish his memory are son, Justin Clay (Betsy); grandsons, Justin Walker Clay, Jr. and Lanier Church Clay; sister, Carol Sluder; and brother, Clinton Clay; as well as other extended family members and a host of friends. Jim was loved by all who knew him and will be missed by all who loved him.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home chapel TODAY, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Douglasville First United Methodist Church with Pastor Ken Stephens[t1] officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers are Tom Brewer, Rodney Davis, Keith Holloway, Charlie McWilliams and Joel Tidwell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Hands United Christian Ministry, P.O.Box 1818, Carrollton, GA 30112.

Thoughts and condolences to the family may be shared online at www.whitleygarner.com.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services of Jim Clay.

