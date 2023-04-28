CLAY, Anderson



Celebration of Life Service for Retired Officer Anderson "Mutt" Clay, Sr., of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12:00 Noon; Salem Bible Church, 2283 Baker Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Entombment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be Friday, April 28, 2023 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

