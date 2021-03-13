CLAUSSEN, Thomas Warren



Thomas Warren Claussen (86) of Marietta, GA passed away Sunday March 7th, 2021. The Claussen family patriarch was born January 6, 1935 and lived a life of faith and giving to others.



He was preceded in death by his parents Carl Claussen, Clara Murray (mother), Elma Jacoby (step-mother), and his first wife Linda Franzel Claussen.



Survivors include his beloved daughters Roseann Rollins (Mike) of Chamblee, Karen Zeman (Rob) of Marietta, Lara Swann (Tony) of Peachtree Corners, his brother Joseph Claussen of San Antonio, TX. and his second wife Sandra Scaggs. Tom adored his grandchildren George Spears, Hannah Brock (Zane), Zach Zeman, Isabelle Zeman, James Swann, Cameron Swann, along with Steven Rollins and Sydney Rollins. Before Tom's passing, he was able to hold and welcome his Great Grandson Liam to the Claussen clan. Tom also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Lady and Brenda, countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



A celebration of his life will be at 3:00PM, Monday, March 15th at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 1815 Blackwell Road, Marietta, GA 30066, where he was a devoted member and teacher of faith for many years. Eulogy will be read before Mass starts. Live Stream is available on https://transfiguration.com/media/live-mass-stream/



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to MDS-Foundation.org or by mail.



The MDS Foundation, Inc.



4573 South Broad Street, Ste. 150, Yardville, NJ 08620.



For a more detailed obituary please refer to Carmichaelfuneralhomes.com



