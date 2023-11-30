Clarke, Lillian

CLARKE (DEAKINS), Lillian



Lillian Deakins Clarke of Sea Island, Georgia died peacefully at home on Sunday, November 26, 2023.



Born in Atlanta on October 18, 1949 to David Miller Deakins and Lillian Roberts Deakins, she was a sixth generation Atlantan. She attended The Lovett School and graduated from The Westminster Schools, where she made lifelong friends. Following in her parents footsteps, she forged her own connections within the community as an active volunteer. She had her first foray into volunteering as a Candy Striper at Egleston Children's Hospital with the Atlanta Debutante Club. The granddaughter of a charter member of the Junior League of Atlanta, she joined maybe not so voluntarily, but soon fell in love with volunteering along side her dear friends to improve the lives of women and children in need. She joined her father in preservation efforts at Historic Oakland Cemetery, where six generations of her family are buried. For many years, she enjoyed fellowship and more volunteering with one of the first Head Start programs at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. She was always involved at her daughters schools; reading to classes, substitute teaching, baking and making costumes. She loved being a mother.



Her Junior League membership and interest in historical preservation traveled with her when she relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in the late 1980s. She jumped right into service with the Junior League and Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS). She served as board president for three years of the 'hysterical society' as she affectionately referred to the BRHS.



She felt she had found her true home when she moved to Sea Island in the late 1990s. Through St. Simons Presbyterian Church she was introduced to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), an incredible nonprofit which trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care and going through the court system. She chaired their annual fundraisers, a luncheon with a fashion show and a 5K race, served on the board, mentored young mothers working to regain custody of their children and spearheaded the holiday gift drive for hundreds of children in care. It's no coincidence that this organization that occupied so much of her time and heart is the Spanish word for home.



She was also an active member at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, Sea Island Gardening Group, Junior League of the Golden Isles and the Sea Island Property Owners Association.



Spending time on the beach soaking up the sun and ocean breeze with her grandchildren- The Great Eight- or just quietly reading recharged this Golden Isles golden girl.



Volunteering was the perfect outlet for her social butterfly nature. She thrived in connecting with new friends and old by volunteering in the community. She loved the unique perspective of a community through the lens of a nonprofit.



Her great sense of humor and passion for her community led her to become adept at recruiting volunteers, developing nonprofit boards and fundraising. Lots of fundraising! She was a gracious hostess and an invitation to a social gathering from her was guaranteed to be fun and always had purpose. She loved introducing friends to new people and projects.



No matter where she lived, she showed up for her community in big ways. She was always generous and willing to roll up her sleeves and do the work. She was a wonderful role model to her family and younger friends. Loving, generous, devoted and faithful, you could count on her. She had far too wicked a sense of humor to be a saint, but she was simply amazing. She will be dearly missed, and we are so grateful that her generous spirit and good works live on in the community projects she poured herself into.



Special thanks to the wonderfully caring and skilled doctors who kept her living life these past six years- Dr. VJ Master at Emory in Atlanta and Dr. Tim Jamieson at Southeast Georgia Health in Brunswick.



She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Clarke MacDiarmid and Lillian IV Mitchell; and her grandchildren-The Great Eight, Ian, Will, and Clare MacDiarmid, Bryson, Miller, Crawford, Merritt, and Mary Lillian LePree; her sister, Dorothy Deakins Chandler (Franklin); and her nephew, David Chandler (Christen); and great-nephew, Deakin Chandler.



A memorial service will be Monday, December 4, 2023, 11 AM at St. Simons Presbyterian Church. In honor of Lillian, the family requests attendees wear any shade of blue.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CASA Glynn, PO Box 145, Brunswick, GA 31521, St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons, GA 31522, Hospice of the Golden Isles or better yet, get out and volunteer in your community!



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