CLARKE, Juanita



Ms. Juanita Clarke, age 85, of Decatur, GA passed Thursday, October 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Juanita Clarke will be held 11 AM, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at our South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Georgia, 30034. Interment: Resthaven Garden of Memory, 2284 Candler Rd., Decatur, GA, 30032. Visitation/Viewing Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4 PM - 6 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL, (404)241-5656.

