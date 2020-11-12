X

Clarke, Juanita

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CLARKE, Juanita

Ms. Juanita Clarke, age 85, of Decatur, GA passed Thursday, October 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Juanita Clarke will be held 11 AM, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at our South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Georgia, 30034. Interment: Resthaven Garden of Memory, 2284 Candler Rd., Decatur, GA, 30032. Visitation/Viewing Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4 PM - 6 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL, (404)241-5656.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.