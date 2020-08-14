CLARKE, David L. David L. Clarke, age 82, of Buford, GA, passed away Thursday August 6, 2020. Born of the union to David L. Clarke, Sr. and Ivy I. Coppin; David L. Clarke, also known as "Jr." was born on May 14, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY. A product of Brooklyn schools - P.S. 44 and JHS 35- until high school, David attended the prestigious Stuyvesant High School and City College of New York, along with St. John's University in Queens. He lived in Brooklyn until he moved to Queens in February of 1964. In August 2000, he moved to Buford, Georgia. He was a member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, loved to play paddleball, and in general was fairly active and did extensive reading. A basketball and football fan, he enjoyed watching both including the Women's basketball games, having season tickets to both- first the NY Liberty, and then the Atlanta Dream. He enjoyed going fishing, and used the computer since the early 80's. He worked for the New York Public Library for over forty years in the same division, the Board of Education for thirty-four years, with a few years thrown in as an inspector for the Board of Health during several summers. He was predeceased by a wife Clementine in 2006, a brother Leonard also in 2006, and then another wife Thelma in 2013. David is survived by a daughter, Akilah, a niece Kisha and her son Joshua, along with other relatives including stepdaughters- Angela and Cheryl, Nancy and Denise. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, GA 30518. 770-945-9999.

