Clarke, Carol

CLARKE (HARTMAN), Carol Lynn



On Thursday, July 29, 2021, loving wife, sister, aunt and friend to many that knew her, Carol Hartman Clarke passed away at the age of 65.



Carol Lynn Hartman Clarke was born January 24, 1956 in Greeneville, Tennessee. She grew up on a dairy farm with her parents and two older sisters. She attended Greeneville High School where she excelled in the sciences, co-editor of the yearbook, ran track, played basketball as well as being a cheerleader. She later attended East Tennessee State University where she attained a degree in nursing, graduating in 1977.



Carol moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1980 and joined Delta Airlines where she was promoted from flight attendant to personnel rep in charge of hiring flight attendants. While at Delta she worked part time as a RN at Grady Memorial and Parkway Regional Hospital. She married William Clarke in 1988 at Sacred Heart Church in Atlanta. In 1990, she contracted ME/CFS a disease characterized by chronic pain. She endured this syndrome for 30 years. In spite of her illness, Carol's sense of humor was a joy to all who knew her. Her passion and love in life was her family, friends and her animals. Carol had a heart of gold and was so loved by many family members and friends.



Carol is survived by her loving husband, William, sister, Cathy, brother-in-law, Charlie, one niece, Tracey, four nephews, Paul, Thomas, Rick and Jon. She is predeceased from her parents and sister, Lockie Miniat.



Services will be held for family and friends on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Basilica of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 335 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia at 10:30 AM. Following the service, a private burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Basilica of Sacred Heart Church or the Atlanta Humane Society on her behalf.



