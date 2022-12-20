ajc logo
X

Clarke, Bernice

Obituaries
1 hour ago


Dr. Bernice Carter Clarke


May 29, 1950 -

December 20, 2007


Dr. Bernice Carter Clarke inspired many during her lifetime. As a devoted wife, loving mother and dedicated educator for more than 30 years, she left a lasting impact on the lives of many including her family, friends, sorors, students and colleagues. Her spirit still shines today through those who had the pleasure of knowing her and the standard of excellence she set for everyone she encountered. Please keep us in your prayers as we reflect on precious moments spent with such a caring and virtuous woman, and may the Lord be with each of us as we strive to continue her legacy.

God Bless,

Dr. M.O. Clarke

Otanya M. Clarke, Esq.

Moranne O. Clarke, Esq.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: CNN

Atlanta-based CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin has died13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman injured in shooting outside Plaza Theatre, police say
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal
46m ago

Credit: TNS

Braves, outfielder Jordan Luplow agree to one-year deal
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves, outfielder Jordan Luplow agree to one-year deal
7h ago

Nonprofit pays off lunch debt at nearly 300 metro Atlanta schools
8h ago
The Latest

Bolton, William
1h ago
Pennington, William
1h ago
Shields, Dale
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top