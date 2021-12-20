Hamburger icon
Clarke, Bernice

Dr. Bernice Carter Clarke


May 29, 1950 -

December 20, 2007


Dr. Bernice Carter Clarke inspired many during her lifetime. As a devoted wife, loving mother and dedicated educator for more than 30 years, she left a lasting impact on the lives of many including her family, friends, sorors, students and colleagues. Her spirit still shines today through those who had the pleasure of knowing her and the standard of excellence she set for everyone she encountered. Please keep us in your prayers as we reflect on precious moments spent with such a caring and virtuous woman, and may the Lord be with each of us as we strive to continue her legacy.

God Bless,

Dr. M.O. Clarke

Otanya M. Clarke, Esq.

Moranne O. Clarke, Esq.

