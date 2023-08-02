CLARKE, Albert E.



Funeral service for Albert E. Clarke of Atlanta, minister in both the north and south Georgia conferences of the United Methodist Church.



Dr. Clarke received his BA degree from Emory University in 1957, Master of Divinity from Candler School of Theology in 1960, and Doctor of Ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago. During his senior year at Emory, he was elected vice-president of the student senate. He was married to the former Elizabeth Anne Stuckey (who preceded him in death in 2016) in 1960, and they had one son, Alan, who is an attorney. Dr. Clarke is survived by his son and son-in-law, Jeffery Brown, of North Topsail Beach, NC; one brother, Tol Clarke (Patricia) of Macon; nieces and nephews.



Dr. Clarke served on the board of counselors of Oxford College of Emory University for more than 20 years and received the distinguished alumni award from Oxford. In 1999, he was distinguished as a permanent counselor at Oxford College. In 2008, he received an award for 40 years of continuous giving to Emory University. At his fiftieth Emory College reunion, he was named a member of the Corpus Cordis Aureum of Emory University.



In 1985, Dr. Clarke received the Freedoms Foundation Award from Valley Forge, PA. Boards and agencies on which he served included chairman of the North Atlanta Counseling Board, chairman of the Marietta District Council on Ministries of the United Methodist Church and the Atlanta Board of Urban Ministries. Dr. Clarke served as fundraiser for years for the World Methodist Evangelism Board. He also served as a member of the "friends of evangelism" for the World Methodist Evangelism Institute of Emory University and its development committee, and was a member of the District Board of Ordained Ministry in the Atlanta Board of Ministry.



Dr. Clarke was best known for his work in pastoral care. Many called him a visionary in this field. He worked untiringly as a volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America during the 12 years he served as a minister at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. According to Scout leaders, he held the record in the Atlanta area in training Boy Scouts in the "God and Church" award. He continued his work with the Scouts in his retirement years.



Dr. Clarke served six United Methodist Churches in the Atlanta area: St. Mark, Peachtree Road, Glenn Memorial, Sandy Springs, Northside and St. James.



Funeral services will be held at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Dr. Bill Britt, Dr. James Cantrell and Rev. Julie Wright will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs. Memorial gifts may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305; Oxford College of Emory University, 801 Emory Street, Oxford, GA 30054; or World Methodist Evangelism, Candler School of Theology, 1531 Dickey Drive, Atlanta, GA 30322.





