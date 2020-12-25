CLARK, Wyman Cook



Mr. Wyman Cook Clark, age 96 of Stockbridge, Georgia died on December 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00PM at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281with David Decker and Jerry Whitmire, ministers, officiating. At Wyman's request, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Dora Christian Home and Bible School, 301 13th Avenue, Mount Dora, Florida 32757 in memory of Wyman C. Clark.



