Obituaries
CLARK, Willie Paul

Celebration of Life Service for Willie Paul Clark will be held Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, at Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, 286 Hamilton E Holmes Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Rev. Dr. Andrew L. Stephens, Jr., pastor. His body will lie instate at 11:00 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM on the day of service. Willie Clark is survived by his son, Winston Charles Clark Sr.; beloved grandchildren, Winston Charles Clark Jr. and Morgan Leigh Clark; his sister, Doris Askew; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing will be held from 12 Noon - 6:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




