Clark, Willie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CLARK, Willie Anderson

Mr. Willie Anderson Clark of NW Atlanta passed away on January 29, 2023. His Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12:00 NOON at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Horace Jenkins, officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Gravesite at 11:30 AM on the day of service. Reid was preceded in death by parents, George Clark Sr. and Audrey L. Clark; three brothers, George Thomas Clark Jr., Ralph Clark and Herman Clark (Horn). Reid leaves to cherish his memories two sisters, Terry L. Clark and Yvonne Butler; nieces and nephews, Tanu Seymore (Darrick), Trayveance Sinkfied (Jessica), Shakanlon Clark, Kudurika Martin (Raki) and Rapheal Clark (Annik) and a host of cousins and friends. Today, public viewing will be held from 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

