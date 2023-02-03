CLARK, Willie Anderson



Mr. Willie Anderson Clark of NW Atlanta passed away on January 29, 2023. His Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12:00 NOON at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Horace Jenkins, officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Gravesite at 11:30 AM on the day of service. Reid was preceded in death by parents, George Clark Sr. and Audrey L. Clark; three brothers, George Thomas Clark Jr., Ralph Clark and Herman Clark (Horn). Reid leaves to cherish his memories two sisters, Terry L. Clark and Yvonne Butler; nieces and nephews, Tanu Seymore (Darrick), Trayveance Sinkfied (Jessica), Shakanlon Clark, Kudurika Martin (Raki) and Rapheal Clark (Annik) and a host of cousins and friends. Today, public viewing will be held from 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 www.mbfh.com.



