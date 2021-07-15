Clark, Virginia

CLARK (BANKSTON), Virginia Ellen



Virginia Bankston Clark, 100, formerly of Covington and Atlanta, died July 11, 2021, at the Oaks Senior Living in Hoschton, GA. She was the daughter and oldest child of the late Ellen Dewberry Bankston and Walton Holland Bankston of Barnesville, GA. She was also predeceased by her husband, Paul Maddox Clark as well as brother W.H. Bankston, Jr., sister Sadie Bankston Flanigan and nephew Thomas Bankston.



Among her survivors are nephew W.H. Bankston, III; nieces Patricia Flanigan Geis and Jane Ann Bankston Blessey; and stepson, Paul Clark, Jr.; as well as greatnieces and a greatnephew and her husband's grandchildren.



A private graveside service was held at the family plot at Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville, GA.



Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, Georgia is serving the Clark family.

