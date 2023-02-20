CLARK, Terence



Terence Godfried Clark was born on September 21, 1959 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. From a young age, he was kind, industrious, brilliant, and hardworking; qualities that would define his life. Terry started his first job at the age of 14, working as a messenger in the World Trade Center in NYC. He graduated high school early at the age of 16, just after meeting the love of his life, best friend, and business partner, Torey Clark.



Terry's talents for entrepreneurship emerged early, and he opened his first restaurant, Chicken Dee, in Brooklyn at the age of 25. A few years later, he began law school at New York University, where he served as an editor of the prestigious NYU Law Review. Upon graduating, Terry began his professional career as an Associate at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in NYC. After moving to Georgia in 1993, Terry joined the commercial real estate team at Glass McCullough Sherrill & Harrold as an Associate and later became Partner when the firm merged with Miller & Martin. Around 2007, his focus shifted back toward entrepreneurship, and he went on to start many businesses in the Atlanta area — Skyboxx Sports Bar, Sweatz Fitness Center, Harbor Grace Hospice, Eatza Pizza Buffet, The Atlanta Breakfast Club, and Revel Nightclub, as well as his magnum opus: Suite Food Lounge.



Terry was an accomplished lawyer, a savvy businessman, a local hero, a dedicated mentor, an adoring husband, and the ultimate girl-dad. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Torey Clark; his three daughters, Natalie Clark, Jacqueline Clark, and Chelsey Clark; his brother and business partner, Tory Thomas; and his siblings, Kip Waga and Joy Holland. Rooted in his compassion, integrity, and authenticity, Terry was a true visionary who dedicated his life to his family and the Atlanta community. His impact and legacy will endure. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW Atlanta, Georgia 30331 404-349-3000 www.MBFH.com.



