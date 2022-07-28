CLARK, Simpson



Mr. Simpson Clark of SW Atlanta, passed away on July 23, 2022. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate 10:00 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Burial will be Monday, August 1, 2022 at Staley Memorial Gardens in Americus, GA. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Prevella B. Clark; sisters, Mathalyn Shields, Anna T. Robertson; two daughters, Pamela Denise Larkin (Tony), Veronica Lynn Ingram (Kenny); three granddaughters, Tamara Mack Austin, TX, Natavia Johnson, Atl, GA, Kimberly Ingram (Destiny), Milledgeville, GA; two great-grandchildren, NaKyah and Kyle Woodard; a special lifetime friend, Reginald Dancil; the loving caregiver, Ashontia Poole; and a host of extended family and friends. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



