Clark, Simpson

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLARK, Simpson

Mr. Simpson Clark of SW Atlanta, passed away on July 23, 2022. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate 10:00 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Burial will be Monday, August 1, 2022 at Staley Memorial Gardens in Americus, GA. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Prevella B. Clark; sisters, Mathalyn Shields, Anna T. Robertson; two daughters, Pamela Denise Larkin (Tony), Veronica Lynn Ingram (Kenny); three granddaughters, Tamara Mack Austin, TX, Natavia Johnson, Atl, GA, Kimberly Ingram (Destiny), Milledgeville, GA; two great-grandchildren, NaKyah and Kyle Woodard; a special lifetime friend, Reginald Dancil; the loving caregiver, Ashontia Poole; and a host of extended family and friends. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

