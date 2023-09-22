CLARK, Ruth



Mrs. Ruth Clark, retired Atlanta Public Schools educator, passed on September 15, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, 11:00 AM, at the Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW, Atlanta, 30318. Entombment at Lincoln Cemetery. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Omega Omega service will begin at 10:00 AM. Public viewing will be held today from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.





Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral