Clark, Ruth

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

CLARK, Ruth

Mrs. Ruth Clark, retired Atlanta Public Schools educator, passed on September 15, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, 11:00 AM, at the Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW, Atlanta, 30318. Entombment at Lincoln Cemetery. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Omega Omega service will begin at 10:00 AM. Public viewing will be held today from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Richard Watkins

Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent20h ago

Credit: TNS

NTSB says turbulent Delta flight seriously injured 2 crew, 2 passengers
9h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

MARTA’s CEO died by suicide. His family is working to raise awareness.
10h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mauling on Midtown street leads to dog’s shooting, cops say
6h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mauling on Midtown street leads to dog’s shooting, cops say
6h ago

Credit: NYT

Chesebro moves to suppress key evidence in Trump election case
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Barnett, Penelope
Malone, Cheryl Ann
Thornton, Verna
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
12h ago
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail in Georgia
13h ago
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top