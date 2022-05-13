CLARK, Robert



Robert D. Clark, Attorney, passed away May 5, 2022. He was born in Guthrie, Oklahoma, September 12, 1936, the son of Mary and Dale Clark of Avondale Estates, Georgia. He practiced law in Atlanta for fifty years. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wood Clark; his children, Craig Clark (Nancy), Catherine Clark Kukla (John), and Johnathan Clark (Eden). Grandchildren: Michael Clark, Andrew Clark (Britton), Bailey Kukla (Heath), Emma Johnson (Cameron); his brother, Chris Clark (Joan); and many nieces and nephews. He was involved with and President of the Henderson Mill Civic Association where he fought vigorously to preserve the integrity of the community. He was involved with the early establishment of Cure for Childhood Cancer and was President for 10 years.



He was a graduate of St. Andrews Episcopal High School, attended Auburn University, graduated from Georgia State University and Emory Law School, JD. He was a partner in the law firm of Stowers, Hayes, Clark & Roane.



He was an excellent husband, father and grandfather. He loved the North Carolina Mountains. He was an avid tennis player from the age of 8, played for Auburn and Georgia State University. He will be greatly missed by all the people he helped.



Family will receive friends May 14 at AS Turner & Sons from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Memorial Service to follow Sunday at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cure Childhood Cancer.



