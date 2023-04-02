Clark, Richard

CLARK, Dr., Richard Van



Dr. Richard V. Clark, 77, of Durham, NC, and formerly of Atlanta, died March 14, 2023 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He passed peacefully in his sleep, beloved of his family. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, the Rev. Martha Brimm; their daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Clark; son-in-law, Dr. Nathan Furukawa; granddaughter, Sofia Hana; and grandson, Liam Hiroshi. He leaves behind a legacy of love, scientific curiosity, integrity, and adventure. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held April 15, 2023 at 2 PM, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Drive, Durham, NC. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.

