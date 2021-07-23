CLARK, Randy



Randy Clark, Ph.D, of Decatur, passed away July 13 of natural causes. A published scholar whose expertise encompassed the whole of American media, Randy shared that knowledge for more than thirty years as a beloved and admired college professor, most recently at Clayton State University. He is survived by his sisters Cindy, Cathy, and Christy; his brother-in-law Mike Bayne; and hundreds of relatives, friends, and former students whose lives were changed for the better by knowing him.



"Not the glittering weapon fights the fight, but rather the hero's heart."- Unknown

