Clark, Ralph

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLARK, Sr., Ralph N.

Mr. Ralph N. Clark, Sr., age 98, of Sandy Springs passed away December 8, 2022. His wife, Josephine Stephenson Clark; his son and daughter-in-law, Ralph N. Clark, Jr. and his wife, Laurie Rhodes Clark preceded him in death: also his brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Mary Ella Clark: sister and brother-in-law, Hazel Clark and Clifford (Buddy) Raiford; and special friend, Wymbreth Gresham. Survivors include his daughter, Priscilla Jenkins; granddaughters, Mary Catherine Clark and Buffy Miller and her husband Matt Miller; and great-grandsons, Robbie Miller and Ryan Miller. Ralph attended West Georgia College and received his degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Georgia. He served in the Army Medical Corps during WWII. His career started as an Industrial Engineer with Anderson and Clayton, serving in Memphis, Houston and Birmingham, then returned to Atlanta. Back in Atlanta, he was employed by Yancy Brothers and moved to the Crown Division selling forklifts, where he was a top salesperson and retired from Crown. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs since 1965, where he was a Deacon and served as a volunteer in many areas. He was an active volunteer with the Benson Center in Sandy Springs and the American Legion Post 42 in Cartersville. Ralph enjoyed eating his steak biscuit every morning at Hardee's with his club, "The Hardee Boys". Memorial Services will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 at Sandy Springs First Baptist Church at 2 PM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs, 650 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




