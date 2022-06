CLARK, Paula Austin



Paula Austin Clark, born August 20, 1941, in Poplar Creek, Mississippi, and a resident of Tucker for over 50 years, passed away on March 26, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Austin Clark. A memorial service for Mrs. Clark will be held on Tuesday, June 14th, at Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, with visitation at 1:00 PM, and service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.