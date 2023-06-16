Clark, Norman

CLARK, Sr., Norman
Age 88, of Stockbridge, GA, passed May 25, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11 AM; From the Heart Church Ministries of Atlanta. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
