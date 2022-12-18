ajc logo
X

Clark, Melvin

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CLARK, Melvin

Mel Clark passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022. Mel was born on March 9, 1938, in Norfolk, Virginia. He graduated from Chatham High School, Virginia, Class of 1956. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the College of William & Mary and a master's degree from Georgia State University. He taught high school English for many years in Atlanta, Georgia and Oakton, Virginia. Mel is survived by two children, Caitlin Clark and Evan Clark. Online condolences may be sent to https://everloved.com/life-of/melvin-clark/

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: APD

UPDATE: 2 teens killed, 3 other youths injured in SW Atlanta shootout3h ago

Reaction to Dansby Swanson leaving the Braves, joining the Cubs
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
5h ago

Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver detained
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Brealond, Katherine
2h ago
Aldrich, Larry
2h ago
Burton, Pete
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top