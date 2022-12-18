CLARK, Melvin



Mel Clark passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022. Mel was born on March 9, 1938, in Norfolk, Virginia. He graduated from Chatham High School, Virginia, Class of 1956. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the College of William & Mary and a master's degree from Georgia State University. He taught high school English for many years in Atlanta, Georgia and Oakton, Virginia. Mel is survived by two children, Caitlin Clark and Evan Clark. Online condolences may be sent to https://everloved.com/life-of/melvin-clark/

