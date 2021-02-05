CLARK, Leather Cassandra
Funeral Service for Ms. Leather Cassandra Clark of Atlanta, Ga. will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 11 AM in our Chapel with Reverend Roy C. Moffett, officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation TODAY from 5-7 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy 138 SE Conyers, Ga. 30013 (770)285-6673.
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA
30013
