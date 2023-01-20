CLARK, Joyce



Joyce Yvonne Clark, 80, died peacefully on January 13, 2023, at home.



First born child of the late Floyd and Dolly Clark (nee Draper), she was born and raised in Somerville, New Jersey. Joyce was a graduate of Somerville High School, Class of 1961. She went on to meet and marry the love of her life, the late Robert Bertus Blair, and settled in Plainfield, where they started their family.



Joyce was baptized into St. Paul's Baptist Church in Somerville at the age of thirteen. She was a faithful member who served on the Youth Choir and devoted time to their Sunday School program. She was involved with the Christian Youth Club of Somerset County for many years.



Joyce worked for The Radio Corporation of America (RCA) and was a member of the IUE AFL-CIO Union. After the death of her husband, she relocated her family to Atlanta, Georgia, where she resided for over thirty years. While living there, Joyce worked for Host Management and Host Marriott at Hartsfield International Airport in their commercial/retail management divisions. After retiring at age 63, she worked part-time for the Georgia Department of Labor as a Records Clerk.



She made her final move back to New Jersey in 2016 and settled to Jackson where she quickly became involved with active with the Jackson Senior Center. There she involved herself with projects, programs, and volunteer work. She then relocated to Flemington to live with her daughter and grandson. Joyce enjoyed doing tai chi and staying active. She had a talent for knitting and crocheting blankets and throw covers which are cherished by all who have received them. She was known as a devoted mother, grandmother, and dear sister who enjoyed the quality time spent with her family.



Surviving are her loving children, Tracy Lynn Barrett and husband Richard, Robert Blair and wife Abbriell, and Tonya Elaine Blair; her seven cherished grandchildren, Micah X Blair, Robert (Trey) Blair III, Uzor Okebalama, Cameron Blair, Briana Okebalama, Kai Blair, Jadon Black; her dear sisters, Sherry Moore, Gloria Clark, and Mary Clark; as well as her nieces, nephews; extended family; and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Avenue, Somerville.



A prayer service will follow at 5:00 PM.



For directions and condolences, please visit www.CusickFuneralHome.com.

