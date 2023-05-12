X

Clark, Johnny

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLARK, Johnny "John" Mack

Mr. Johnny "John" Mack Clark was born September 21, 1935 in Douglas, GA, to Minnie Belle and Theo Cottle Clark. John attended Florida State University on a music scholarship, where he played in the "Big 8" drum line for the Marching Chiefs. He later transferred to Georgia State University, where he met his bride, Lucy. After college, John began his career as an Independent Manufacturer's Rep for musical instrument companies. He enjoyed this career for over 30 years and made many lifetime friends in the process. John was a member of the local Atlanta Musicians Union since the late 1950s. As a professional drummer, he played with the Guy Lombardo Band, the Glenn Miller Band and regularly with the Erv Hinckle Band.

John was a member of First Baptist Jonesboro, where his family has attended for 60 years. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Theo Cottle and Minnie Belle Clark; brothers, Thomas Cottle Clark, Edward Hall Clark and Theo Griffin Clark. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy, children; Jan Clark, Julie (John) Cook, Ted (Anita) Clark; four grandchildren, Abby Cook (Whit) Whitfield, Robby Cook, Cate Clark and Christian Clark; and two great-grandchildren, Parks Whitfield and Shep Whitfield. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the Chapel of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. He will lie in state from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made in his name to First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, Music Ministry, PO Box 773, Jonesboro, GA 30237. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO

2047 HIGHWAY 138

Jonesboro, GA

30236

https://www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia commission votes to remove ‘diversity’ from teacher prep rules6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Rapper Young Thug taken to hospital after falling ill before court
9h ago

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: ‘Hang on! Hang on!’ Woman above I-75 saved by Marietta officer
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
13h ago

Credit: TNS

Three Georgia men die in Phoenix Air jet crash off California coast
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Danley, Elizabeth
1h ago
Didion, Dennis
1h ago
Bennett-Austin, Dorian
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
4h ago
Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
9h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top