CLARK, Johnny "John" Mack



Mr. Johnny "John" Mack Clark was born September 21, 1935 in Douglas, GA, to Minnie Belle and Theo Cottle Clark. John attended Florida State University on a music scholarship, where he played in the "Big 8" drum line for the Marching Chiefs. He later transferred to Georgia State University, where he met his bride, Lucy. After college, John began his career as an Independent Manufacturer's Rep for musical instrument companies. He enjoyed this career for over 30 years and made many lifetime friends in the process. John was a member of the local Atlanta Musicians Union since the late 1950s. As a professional drummer, he played with the Guy Lombardo Band, the Glenn Miller Band and regularly with the Erv Hinckle Band.



John was a member of First Baptist Jonesboro, where his family has attended for 60 years. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Theo Cottle and Minnie Belle Clark; brothers, Thomas Cottle Clark, Edward Hall Clark and Theo Griffin Clark. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy, children; Jan Clark, Julie (John) Cook, Ted (Anita) Clark; four grandchildren, Abby Cook (Whit) Whitfield, Robby Cook, Cate Clark and Christian Clark; and two great-grandchildren, Parks Whitfield and Shep Whitfield. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the Chapel of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. He will lie in state from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made in his name to First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, Music Ministry, PO Box 773, Jonesboro, GA 30237. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.

