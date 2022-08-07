Clark, James

CLARK, Jr. James Leon "Jay"



James Leon Clark, Jr. "Jay", age 50, passed away Sunday, July 24 in Bend, Oregon. Jay was born in Birmingham, Alabama and graduated from Mountain Brook High School, where he was a three-year varsity state champion wrestler. He attended the University of Georgia in Athens and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Cell Biology.



During his time in Athens, Jay worked at Sunshine Cycles and participated in various road races. He eventually became a first-rate triathlete, qualifying at the national level. He also found his passion for cooking, which led him to the New England Culinary Institute. Upon graduation with an A.O.S. Culinary Arts degree, he was offered a position as Tournant at Babbo in New York City. Jay left New York in 2002 and settled in Atlanta, where he continued to showcase his skills as a talented chef. He worked at Teaspace, Midcity Cuisine, Antica Posta and as Executive Chef at The Bureau. In 2011 he embarked on an entrepreneurial journey to Bend, Oregon, to help raise heritage livestock and cook some of the best food Bend has ever tasted.



Jay's hobbies included biking, snowboarding, racing just about anything and restoring classic cars and motorcycles. Jay had an infectious personality and people were naturally drawn to him, as evidenced by the countless friends and fans he made throughout his lifetime. Veterans, homeless and those less fortunate held a special place in his heart. He spent numerous holidays raising money for veterans, cooking for charities and serving others.



Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Lynn Crosby Clark. He is survived by his father, James L. Clark (Diane); sister, Loren Powell (Lee); niece and nephew, Lillie and Jack Powell; uncle, James Crosby; aunt, Bettigrey Crosby; and uncle, Jerry Clark (Shelley).



Jay was kind, smart and a devoted uncle, brother, son and friend. As one close friend put it,"Jay was easy to love. I (we all) miss him so much already."



In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Ampsurf, P.O. Box 1034, Pismo Beach, CA 93448 ampsurf.org or Shepherd's House Ministries, 1854 NE Division Street, Bend, OR 97701 shepherdshouseministries.org.

