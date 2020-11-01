CLARK, Fred



Mr. Fred Clark of Atlanta, passed away on October 24, 2020. Celebration of Life for Mr. Fred Clark will be held on Monday November 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at South View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 12 Noon- 6 P.m. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 mbfh.com



