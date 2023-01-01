ajc logo
Clark, Carroll

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLARK, Carroll F.

Age 85, formerly of Marietta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Ann (Smotherman) Clark; father of Scott Clark and Doug Clark; grandfather of Andrew and Hannah Clark; and brother of the late Myron (Nancee Jo) Clark.

Carroll was born and raised in Harrisburg, Illinois, the son of J.B. and Alice Clark. He attended William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri where he received a bachelor's degree in English and met Ruth Ann Smotherman, his wife of 60 years. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, attended officer candidate school, and achieved the rank of Lieutenant before starting his career in business. He later earned a master's in business administration from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

Carroll worked in product development, marketing and sales for a number of paper, packaging, and machinery companies, and retired from Graphic Packaging International in Marietta in 2005. His work took him around the country and abroad, and he traveled to 6 continents for both work and pleasure. Carroll and Ruth Ann lived in several cities, finally settling in Marietta where they lived for almost 30 years. Carroll will be interred alongside Ruth Ann in Harrisburg, Illinois at a future date in the presence of immediate family and close friends. Arrangements entrusted to SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC. PITTSBURGH, PA (412) 921-3661.

