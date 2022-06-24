CLARK, Carolyn



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Carolyn Clark wife of Mr. Bob Clark of Stonecrest, GA, Saturday, June 25, 2022, 1:00 PM at The Word of Truth Christian Center, 1380 Snapfinger Rd., Decatur, GA 30032. Apostle Leon Hollingshead, pastor/eulogist. Remains in state, 12 noon. Interment, Flat Rock Church Cemetery, 4250 Flat Rock Rd. Family and friends assemble at the church at 12:30 PM.



