X

Clark, Alice

Obituaries
1 hour ago

YOUNG (CLARK), Alice C.

Alice Clark Young of Atlanta, Georgia passed on February 19, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 99 years young. Alice was well loved by her family and many, many friends. She was a lifelong learner, influenced everyone she met, and was always a light in the room.

Alice was an accomplished organizer of people and held many roles in the Atlanta community. Just a very few examples are President of the Unitarian Congregation of Atlanta (1971-1973), Director of the Student Center and Dean for Student Services at Georgia State University (1973 -1989), President of Georgia College Personnel Association (1982-1983), and President of Mu Rho Sigma sorority (1968-1969). After moving to Park Springs retirement community in Stone Mountain in 2006, she started a book club and senior scholars' program.

Alice was predeceased in 1977 by her second husband, Dr. Henry T. Malone. She is survived by her three children, Kevin Young, Daryl Young, and Cheri Page; and two grandchildren, Aren and Sean Page.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on May 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta, at 2650 N. Druid Hills Rd. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the UUCA Endowment Fund.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rubicon ATL

Atlanta music executive who represented T.I., Travis Scott has died6h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks’ Trae Young ejected from Saturday’s game for reaction to foul call
3h ago

Credit: AP

How Alex Anthopoulos put Sam Hilliard at ease heading into spring training
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: More rain brings severe weather to metro Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: More rain brings severe weather to metro Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: AP

These Braves prospects could help the big-league club in 2023
The Latest

James, Walter
1h ago
Dowling, William
1h ago
Cassard, William
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to help the people affected by the Mississippi tornadoes
3h ago
How Atlanta became a center for advocating the culture of Black hairstyles
A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top